Joseph L. Emerson, Jr.
July 16, 1960 - Nov. 18, 2020
CASSOPOLIS, MI -
Joseph Lee Emerson, Jr., age 60, of Cassopolis, died peacefully at home Wednesday morning, November 18, 2020 in the comfort of his family's presence.
His life began July 16, 1960 in Chicago, Illinois, the third of seven children born to the union of Joseph and Mary Emerson, Sr. He married Rachuel Lee Strieby September 13, 1997 in Elkhart, Indiana.
Joseph loved his family, his wife and children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. He was a truck driver for MORryde in Elkhart, Indiana. He loved to barbecue and also worked for Nelson's Golden Glow in Wakarusa, Indiana for 23 years.
Joseph was a member of Christ Tabernacle of Cassopolis and served on the board.
Joseph will be greatly missed by family and friends. He leaves to mourn his passing his wife of 23 years, Rachuel Emerson of Cassopolis; one daughter, Vontia Emerson of South Bend; three sons, Alexander Emerson, Joseph Emerson III, and Zachary Emerson, all of Cassopolis; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his mother, Mary Emerson of Cassopolis; one sister, Clara (Reginald) Gillespie of Cassopolis; three brothers, Calvin Emerson of California, Keith (Jennifer) Emerson of South Bend, and Will Emerson of Cassopolis; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Lee Emerson, Sr.; one sister, Rose Mitchell; and one brother, Michael Emerson.
Family and friends will gather Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 12Noon in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis. In the interest of public safety, the family will observe a private funeral and burial with Pastor Carl Ross and Chaplain Sara Ross officiating. Mr. Emerson will be laid to rest near his father in Calvin Center Cemetery in Calvin Township, Michigan.
The family is very appreciative for the tender loving care that Caring Circle Hospice gave to Joseph and to them.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com
