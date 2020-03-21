|
|
Joseph L. Stopper
June 9, 1942 - March 18, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Joseph Stopper, 77, of South Bend, IN passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Memorial Hospital. He was born on June 9, 1942 in South Bend, IN to the late Joseph C. and Katheryn (Lacopo) Stopper. On June 24, 1960 in South Bend, IN, he was united in marriage to the former Norma J. Powers who preceded him in death on October 8, 2013.
Joseph is survived by his daughters, Lori (Andy) Goffeney of Osceola, IN and Lynn A. Stopper of South Bend, IN; grandchildren, Andrew (Sarah) Goffeney of TX and Silas Stopper of South Bend, IN; great-granddaughter, Parker Rose Goffeney; brothers, Frank (Verlie) Stopper of Osceola, IN and Jack (Connie) Stopper of South Bend, IN; and sister-in-law, Georgia Stopper. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Tina J. Stopper; grandson, Daniel Stopper; and brothers, Robert Stopper and John Stopper.
Joseph was a lifelong resident of South Bend. He was employed as an auto painter for Gurley Leep Ford, retiring in 2004.
There will be no services or visitation. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 21, 2020