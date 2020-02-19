Home

Joseph Louis "Joe" Nemeth

Joseph Louis “Joe” Nemeth

Oct. 29, 1920 - Feb. 12, 2020

WESTFIELD, IN - Joseph Louis “Joe” Nemeth, 99, passed way peacefully February 12, 2020.

Born October 29, 1920, he was the son of the late Peter and Goldie (Grundter) Nemeth. His brother, Peter F. Nemeth, also preceded him in death.

On January 13, 1945, Joe married the love of his life, Betty June Jorgensen. She preceded him in death in 1987. To their union, they were blessed with three children: Barbara J. and Patricia A. Nemeth, both of Noblesville, and David A. (Cynthia) Nemeth of Carmel. He is also cherished by his grandson, David M. Manges of Martinsville; and nephew, Peter J. Nemeth of Mishawaka.

Joe was a retired U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander and a lifetime member of the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE). He was a former Funeral Director at Nemeth Funeral Home, which was his family's business. In 1955, Joe joined Torrington Bearings and retired in 1988 after serving in the South Bend, Detroit, and Indianapolis sales offices. He was a man of integrity and was devoted to his family. He was also a man of faith and was a member of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Carmel.

Committal services will be held in the mausoleum chapel at Highland Cemetery on Friday, February 21 at 1:00 p.m.

To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020
