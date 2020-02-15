|
|
Joseph M. Fritsche
April 26, 1963 - Feb. 13, 2020
EDWARDSBURG, MI - Joseph Michael ‘Joe' Fritsche, 56 years old, of Edwardsburg, passed to his rest Feb. 13, 2020 at his home after an illness.He was born April 26, 1963 in Key West, FL, the son of George and Nancy Lee (Bright) Fritsche. He worked many years doing assembly for truck caps.
Joe was married to Annette Smith on Sept. 17, 1988 in Edwardsburg and she survives with a daughter, Samantha (Marty) Neilson of Battle Creek; and two sons, Chris and Michael Fritsche both of Edwardsburg. There are three grandchildren, Brock Neilson, Reagan Neilson, and Malachi Fritsche. Also surviving is his father and stepmother, George (Vicki) Fritsche of St. Louis; a brother, George (Janet) Fritshe of Elkhart; and a sister, Catherine ‘Cathy' (David) Woodill of Mesa, AZ.
Family who preceded Joe in passing are his mother, Nancy; and his stepfather Joseph Cronin, who was in his life for many years.
Family and friends may gather Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM at the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, 26863 West Main Street, Edwardsburg, where the Service of Remembrance will begin at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow in the Edwardsburg Cemetery on the family grave lot.
Arrangements are by the Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 15, 2020