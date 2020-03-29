Home

Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
a Private Mass
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
South Bend, IN
Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Mount Olivet Cemetery Chapel
Dubuque, IA
Joseph M. Jacob


1926 - 2020
Joseph M. Jacob Obituary
Joseph M. Jacob

Mar. 13, 1926 - Mar. 27, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Joseph M. Jacob, 94, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020.

Joseph was born in 1926 to his parents, Ferris and Martha (Habib) Jacob. They preceded him in death.

In 1956 in Dubuque, IA, he married the former Adorine (Kieffer), who passed away in 1974. He was also preceded in death by sisters, Mary and Annie Jacob, Josephine Solliday, and Louise (Tom) Schwenk; and by brothers, David, Jacob, and Solomon Jacob.

During WWII, he served aboard the USS Anaqua and Midway Islands. He graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1944 and attended Aeronautical Engineering School in Chicago, IL under the GI Bill.

Due to the current public health and safety standards for COVID-19 a Private Mass will be on Tuesday, March 31 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in South Bend. Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with handling the final arrangements. Burial will be on Wednesday, April 1 at 10 a.m. in Mount Olivet Cemetery Chapel, Dubuque, IA.

As per Joseph's wishes, please no flowers.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020
