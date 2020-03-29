|
Joseph M. Jacob
Mar. 13, 1926 - Mar. 27, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Joseph M. Jacob, 94, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020.
Joseph was born in 1926 to his parents, Ferris and Martha (Habib) Jacob. They preceded him in death.
In 1956 in Dubuque, IA, he married the former Adorine (Kieffer), who passed away in 1974. He was also preceded in death by sisters, Mary and Annie Jacob, Josephine Solliday, and Louise (Tom) Schwenk; and by brothers, David, Jacob, and Solomon Jacob.
During WWII, he served aboard the USS Anaqua and Midway Islands. He graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1944 and attended Aeronautical Engineering School in Chicago, IL under the GI Bill.
Due to the current public health and safety standards for COVID-19 a Private Mass will be on Tuesday, March 31 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in South Bend. Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with handling the final arrangements. Burial will be on Wednesday, April 1 at 10 a.m. in Mount Olivet Cemetery Chapel, Dubuque, IA.
As per Joseph's wishes, please no flowers.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020