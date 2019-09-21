Home

Joseph Manczunski Obituary
Joseph Manczunski

July 25, 1971 - Sept. 18, 2019

LA PORTE, IN - Joseph “Joe” Nicholas Manczunski, 48, of La Porte, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at La Porte Hospital and Health Services.



Joe was born on July 25, 1971 in South Bend, IN, to Nicholas and Christina (Breen) Manczunski.



Surviving are his children, Emily Manczunski of Plymouth and Nicholas “Nicky” Manczunski of La Porte; mother, Christina Manczunski of La Porte; partner, Tera Evans-Braddam of La Porte; aunt, Mandy (Alex) Bujecker of South Bend; uncle, Bill (Marie) Manczunski of South Bend; cousin, Evan Bujecker of North Carolina; numerous other cousins; as well as many, many wonderful friends. He was preceded by his father; sister, Emily Manczunski; and grandmother, Julie Manczunski.



Joe was the owner of and a mechanic at Breen Auto. His favorite past times included working on cars; he was so talented in his shop. Joe often had “50 million projects” involving cars. He enjoyed “burn-outs,” camping, fishing, and things that go “bang”. More than anything, Joe loved “Man Nights” with his son, Nicky and “Hacienda Dates” with his daughter, Emily. Joe was a great friend that put others first and would do anything for almost anyone.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Cremation will follow the service.



A time of visitation will be held from 4 - 8 pm on Monday, September 23, 2019 and from 10 am until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Joe was a jeans and t-shirt kind of guy and his visitation will be the same. Please feel free to wear your favorite automotive or “hot rod” t-shirt.



Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Tera Evans-Braddam, 2900 Monroe Street, La Porte, IN 46350.



Condolences may be shared with the family on www.cutlercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 21, 2019
