Joseph Mark
Ratkiewicz
April 14, 1957 - July 14, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Joseph Mark Ratkiewicz, 63, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Joe was born April 14, 1957 in South Bend to the late Chester and Lorie Ratkiewicz. Left to cherish the memory of Joe are his siblings, Chester A. (Irene) Ratkiewicz, Timothy J. (Eileen) Ratkiewicz, John Ratkiewicz, Julie A. Ratkiewicz , Jerome A. (Peggy) Ratkiewicz, and Connie M. (John) Chrobot. Joe was a beloved member of his family and enjoyed gathering with them for Sunday dinners. Joe was an active and welcome member of Corvilla group home. He enjoyed swimming and other group home activities including Latch hook rug making. He also enjoyed emulating his favorite characters from classic television programs like Sea Hunt, Batman, and Have Gun, Will Travel. He will be greatly missed.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the Corvilla Group Home and staff, the doctors and staff at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, and also the Center for Hospice staff, who cared for him in his last days.
The family requests that instead of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Corvilla Group Home, 3620 Deahl Court, South Bend, Indiana 46628.
At this time, no services are planned. Saint Joseph Funeral Home, South Bend, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net
.