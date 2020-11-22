Donna.....I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Joe. ND, South Bend, and all of us tailgaters affiliated in this group, lost a great one. He had that infectious smile, the gift to gab, and always called a spade a spade. Made so many friends at the tailgate, was like family. It’s 40 years I will never forget. You & your family take care & God Bless.....Shep

Don Shepherd

Friend