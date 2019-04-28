Home

Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Episcopal Church
400 N. Center St
Plymouth, IN
View Map
Joseph P. Hudson

Oct. 29, 1945 - April 22, 2019

BREMEN, IN - Joseph, 73, born in Wabash, IN, passed away in Bremen, IN. He graduated from Purdue, was the loving husband of Carol & is survived by son, Joseph Hudson, II; daughter, Samantha Bolock; stepson, Christopher Schalke; grandson, Cody Bolock; grandaughter, Sonja Schalke; brothers, James & Jerry; & sister, Judy Rice. He enjoyed restoring antique tractors. Donations to St. Thomas Episcopal Church. Memorial Service, officiated by Rev. Thomas Haynes, Sat., May 11, 11am, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 400 N. Center St., Plymouth, IN 46563. Lunch following.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019
