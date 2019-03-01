Joseph Palmero



Dec. 18, 1935 - Feb. 28, 2019



ELKHART, IN - Joseph F. Palmero, 83, of Elkhart, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Miller's Merry Manor in Wakarusa. He was born on December 18, 1935 to Charles P. “Patsy” and Marie Palmero in Elkhart.



Joseph married Joyce J. Baker on October 19, 1957. She preceded him in death on June 11, 2016. He was also preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Charles Palmero, Jr.; and his sister, Catherine M. “Cathy” Rulli.



Joseph was an Assembler at Excel for 26 years. He retired in 1981. He was a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in South Bend. Also, a past member of Excel UAW, Elkhart Writers Club, and Friendly Pioneers Club. Joseph enjoyed ceramics and bingo. He was a cake baker/decorator and Rosary maker. He loved his cat, Baby.



He is survived by his daughters, Mary (Jim) Reitz and Margaret “Maggie” Palmero; grandchildren, Tiffany (Lloyd) Hunsberger and Taylar (Isaac) Troyer; great-grandchildren, Hadley Hunsberger and Henry Hunsberger; and long-time family friend, Penny Huffer.



Visitation will be held at Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00PM with the Holy Rosary recited at 6:30. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to Humane Society of Elkhart County, 54687 CR 19, Bristol, IN 46507



Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 1, 2019