Joseph Patrick Mahon



June 15, 1982 - Oct. 4, 2018



SOUTH BEND, IN - Joseph Patrick Mahon was born June 15, 1982 in South Bend, Indiana. A life long Notre Dame fan, he moved to Salt Lake City, Utah with his family in 1993. He attended Eisenhower Middle School and Judge Memorial High School, where he was quarterback and graduated in 2001. In 2008 he enlisted in the Army and served at Al Asad Air Base with the 731st EOD company.



Upon his Honorable Discharge, he worked with his father at Glacier Mechanical (SLC), Ashcroft (Oregon), University of Utah Health Center (Daybreak), Hogle Zoo (SLC), and was working for Carrier Corp (West Valley City) at the time of his death on October 4, 2018.



Joseph is survived by his parents, Peggy and Maurice Mahon of Taylorsville; sister, Colleen (Danny, Caleb, Isaac, and Sedona) Croff of South Jordan; wife, April Mahon and their combined eight children: Lily, Lia, and Connor (Baker City, OR); Miya, Elise, Joseph, Evie, and baby Alice Mahon (SLC.)



Funeral Mass for Joe will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11am at St. Martin de Porres, 4914 S 2000 W in Taylorsville, Utah. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The EOD Warrior Foundation. Till Valhalla.