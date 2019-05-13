Joseph Patrick



McFarland



March 24, 1982 - May 9, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Joseph Patrick McFarland, 37, found his way home to the Lord, May 9, 2019. He was born March 24, 1982 in South Bend the son of Patrick McFarland and Susan McFarland. He is survived by his beautiful 4-year-old daughter, Liliana McFarland; his former wife, Melodie McFarland; his sister, Dawn (Tim) Trueblood of Niles, Michigan; his brother, Christopher (Dawn) Parmelee of New Carlisle, Indiana; and by several loving nieces and nephews that he loved to spend time with. Joseph attended Trinity School at Greenlawn and graduated from Niles High School in 2000. He also attended Franciscan University in Stuebenville, Ohio and received an Associate's degree from Holy Cross College, Notre Dame, Indiana. Joseph was the Manager of Divine Mercy Gifts and had previously been a member of the Clay Fire Department for five years. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church Parish and Choir. Joseph was a very prayerful and caring person. He was an amazing father. He loved talking to and helping people at Divine Mercy Gifts and felt it was a calling from God. He made over 300 beautiful rosaries and people took them to all corners of the world. Fixing broken rosaries was an honor for him. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends as we struggle with this enormous loss. We love you Joe, rest in peace in the arms of Jesus. Memorial contributions may be directed to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Christ the King Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, where a Rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m. A visitation will also be held from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. Wednesday in the church. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary