Joseph R. Wishin



Nov. 6, 1953 - May 19, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Joseph R. Wishin, 65, passed away on Sunday afternoon, May 19, 2019 at his residence in South Bend, IN. He was born on November 6, 1953 in South Bend, to Robert and Lillian (Rhoades) Wishin, both of whom preceded him in death.



On May 25, 1974 in South Bend, Joseph married the former Mary Smith, who survives. In addition to his loving wife of nearly 45 years, Joseph is survived by sons, Robert J. (Ursula Digel) Wishin and David J. (Melody) Wishin; two grandchildren, Emmett and Jasper; and sisters, Robin (John Banacki) Wishin and Sandy (Bob) Leets.



Joseph was employed at A.M. General and also served as a union rep. He was a member of Isaac Walton League and Edwardsburg Conservation Club. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a well-loved man.



In accordance with Joseph's wishes, no services will be held at this time. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family.



Contributions in memory of Joseph may be donated to a .



Published in South Bend Tribune on May 21, 2019