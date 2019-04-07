Services Zahoran Funeral Home 1826 S. Kemble Avenue South Bend , IN 46613 574 287-7125 Resources More Obituaries for Joseph Farkas Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joseph S. Farkas

Obituary Condolences Flowers Joseph S. Farkas



Jan. 21, 1916 - March 15, 2019



VANDALIA, MI - Joseph Stephen Farkas, 103, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 in Memorial Hospital with his family by his side.



Joseph was born on January 21, 1916 in South Bend, IN to Frank Farkas and Helen (Miller) Farkas. On June 18, 1938, in Our Lady of Hungary Church, he married Fidel M. Stockmal, who preceded him in death exactly 8 years earlier on March 15, 2011. Joe and Fidel met at a dance and continued to enjoy dancing and listening to the Big Band sounds for most of their 73-year marriage.



Joe's father died at an early age, leaving Joe's mother and her five children alone during the Depression. This led Joe to join the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC's), a Depression-era work program for young unmarried men, in order to help provide for his family. For two years he traveled and lived with other young men in the CCC's performing diverse types of conservation labors. Joe loved tending to nature and took great care in conserving the land. Joe later became very involved in the Calvert Rod & Gun Conservation Club. He helped to clear the land and construct the shelter building for the club's nature grounds at Goodman Lake on Myrtle Rd. in South Bend. This property was a haven for wildlife and provided refuge for pheasants and other wild birds to be raised for release. Joe was a past President and member of the club for nearly thirty years until moving to Michigan where he continued to be a steward for the conservation of the lake he lived on.



Joe was employed at Drewery's Brewing Company for 37 years and handled the logistics for the brewery. He met many interesting people in this position. Joe's seniority and dedication to his job afforded him to be one of the very last persons employed when it closed its doors.



After having been a resident of South Bend his entire life, Joe and Fidel built and retired to their dream home on a lake where he spent his days fishing, playing cards, and enjoying the company by his children, grandchildren, and friends. Joe and Fidel's lake home was a special place, always full of love and laughter. All the grandchildren benefitted from the coins jingling in his pockets “to be put in their piggy banks” for college and the rattling of the “tic tac” mints to be enjoyed too. Of course the family dogs were eager to see him too, nudging his pants pockets with their noses looking for their treats too.



Beyond his family, many regarded Joe as a friend and role model. He led a simple and good life and was a pillar of strength for his family. He lived a long and fulfilling life, which serves as an example for many. Throughout his life he was devoted to helping others and was known for sharing his fish catch with all. Even when he could no longer drive himself, he continued to fish but had his grandchildren drive him to deliver his catch to his friends.



He will never be forgotten and will always be thought of with a fond smile.



Joe is survived by one brother, Stephen Fodroczi, three daughters, Phyllis Dillon and Pam Trinkley of South Bend, & Constance Shaffer of Granger; eight grandchildren, Paul (Ann) Dillon, Karen Griffman, Erin (Ora) Smith, Katy Trinkley (John Staley), Jacquelyn Lakner, Cassandra Letcher, Diana Ringer, & Debbie Williams, fifteen great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren. Joe was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Farkas, his grandson, Errol Trinkley; his sisters, Rose Fisk & Helen Lambick; brothers, Frank and Julius Farkas, & Paul Fodroczi, and all his siblings' beloved spouses.



A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am Friday, April 12, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 52473 State Rd. 933, South Bend, IN. Family and friends may call one half-hour prior to services in the church. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude for Joe's many compassionate and loving caregivers at West Woods of Niles, where he resided for the past 4 years, as well as to the wonderful staff at Memorial Hospital and Heart to Heart Hospice where he spent his final days.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Christ the King Church Memorial Fund, 52473 State Rd. 933, South Bend, IN 46637 or Logan Center, 2505 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN 46615. Zahoran Funeral Home is handling the services. To leave an online condolence, visit our website, www.zahoran.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries