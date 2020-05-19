Joseph S. Pataluch
Sept. 18, 1925 - May 16, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Joseph S. Pataluch, 94, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 after a brief illness.
He was born on September 18, 1925 in LaPorte, IN to the late Joseph Pataluch and Berniece (Nieduzak) Pataluch.
On May 12, 1956 in LaPorte, IN he married Gloria Groman who passed away on July 16, 1999. On October 21, 2000 at the Log Chapel at Notre Dame, IN, he married Lola Vrabel who survives. He is also survived by daughter, Laura (Doug) Bartz of Bloomington, IN, son, Christopher (Karen Asp) Pataluch of Fort Wayne, IN; stepchildren, Daniel Vrabel, Kathryn (Robert) Falls, Linda Martellaro, and Patricia (Jeff) Lettenberger, 7 step-grandchildren, 5 step-great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Irene Pataluch, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Stanley Pataluch and Casmier Pataluch; and sisters Josephine Wiencek, Michaline Pentek, and Jean Pataluch.
Joe graduated from LaPorte High School in 1944 where he played four years of varsity football and earned two letters as MVP and Honorary Captain. Joe was later inducted into the LaPorte Slicers Football Hall of Fame. He was awarded a football scholarship to Valparaiso University and played on their varsity team until he was drafted into the military in 1945.
After six months of active military service and due to an acute medical condition, he was issued a medical discharge. In 1950, he was drafted again and served proudly for two years in combat duties during the Korean War and received an Honorable Discharge.
He retired from the Garden City Fan Company, Niles, MI where he was employed in their Engineering Department. After retirement he worked part-time in security at the South Bend Regional Airport.
Joe was an avid sports fan and played golf for many years until his health declined. He enjoyed watching football games and followed Notre Dame, the Chicago Bears and the Indiana Colts. For 20 years he was an umpire for the South Bend Umpire Association and was later honored for his dedicated service.
He was a devoted husband, proud of his children, and enjoyed the fellowship of close friends throughout 20 years of daily visits with the Martin's coffee group. During retirement he enjoyed traveling and spent numerous winter months in Gulf Shores, AL.
The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at the Center for Hospice Care for the excellent care they provided during his illness.
Joe was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020, Msgr. William Schooler officiating, followed by private burial at the St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Christ Child Society, P.O. Box 1286, South Bend, IN 46624 or Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
To leave the family online condolences, please visit www.welsheimers.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 19, 2020.