Joseph Skwiercz, Jr.
Jan. 7, 1925 - Nov. 18, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Joseph Skwiercz, Jr. passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, in Sanctuary at Holy Cross. Joe was born on January 7, 1925 in South Bend to the late Joseph and Cecilia (Nowacka) Skwiercz. On May 12, 1973 he married Dorothea Szych; she survives. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Dorothea; stepchildren, Linda (Ben) Stokman, Paul (Neyde) Szych, and Terry Braden, 5 loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His brother, Bernard (Olivia) Skwiercz, and nieces and nephews also survive. Joe was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Suzanne Braden; and brothers, Walter Skwiercz, Anthony Skwiercz, Daniel Skwiercz, Aloysius (Patricia) Skwiercz, and John Skwiercz. Joe honorably served his country in the Pacific with the United States Navy during WWII. He retired from Bendix Cooperation in 1986 after 35 years of dedicated service. He was a member of the American Legion of Cassopolis #335, Veteran of Foreign Wars, of Cassopolis Post #10704, Business Flyers of South Bend, the Elkhart Moose, and was an avid aviator with the Civil Air Patrol. Joe enjoyed boating and sailing on Diamond Lake in Cassopolis, MI and loved spending the winters in Bonita Springs, FL. Joe was very active during his retirement years, and participated on the board at Diamond Island and in his Florida community. A memorial service will take place at a later date. ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. is assisting the family. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019