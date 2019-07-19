Home

Joseph W. Hajdusiewicz

Joseph W. Hajdusiewicz Obituary
Joseph W.

Hajdusiewicz

July 7, 1951 - June 14, 2019

MICHIGAN CITY, IN - Michigan City native Joseph W. Hajdusiewicz passed away on June 14, 2019 in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Born in Hammond, Indiana on July 7, 1951, Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Donalda Hajdusiewicz and stepdaughter, Denise Orr (Robert). He is survived by wife, Linda; step-grandchildren, Nicole and Alex Orr; siblings, Mandy Hajdusiewicz of Michigan City, Cindy Murray (Gary) of South Bend, and Jerry Hajdusiewicz (Babs) of Atlanta, Georga; niece, Alison E.H. McLaughlin (Jenny Robertson) of Newtown, Massachusetts; nephew, Nick Hajdusiewicz of Dallas, Texas; aunts, Mary Witz (Chuck) and Rita Wojcik both of Plymouth, Indiana, and numerous cousins.

Joe graduated from Elston High School and Valparaiso University.

A Celebration of Life will be held on August 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 1007 US 12, Michigan City.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to National Foundation for Ectodermal Dysplasia, 6 Executive Dr. Suite 2, Fairview Heights, IL 62208 or online at www.nfed.org.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 19, 2019
