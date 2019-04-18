Joseph Wagner



July 28, 1931 - April 13, 2019



THE VILLAGES, FL - Joseph W. Wagner was born July 28, 1931 in Wyatt, IN and died April 13, 2019 at The Villages Cornerstone Hospice House. He is predeceased by his parents, Martin and Mabel Wagner and brother, Calvin Wagner.



Survivors are his wife Jean and four children, Cathy (Jeff) Bayer of Hilton Head, SC, Carrie Holland of Naples, FL, Cynthia Lemcke and Mark (Michelle) Wagner of Mishawaka, IN; six grandchildren, Adam Hack of Orange Park, FL, Sara (Lee) Stanton and Patrick Wagner both of Mishawaka, IN, Leya (Joe) Gardner of South Bend, IN, Emilee (Brad) Crohn of Middleton, ID, and Erica (Jamie) Davis of Adamsville, TN; and five great-grandchildren, Taylor, Ethan and Jacob Stanton, and Coleton Hack and Ashton Davis.



After graduating from Madison Twp. High School in 1950 Joe served in the U.S. Marine Corps and is a Korean War Veteran.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, April 20, at Hiers-Bailey Funeral Services, 1511 Buenos Aires Blvd., The Villages, FL 32159. Memorials in Joseph's name may be sent to The . Condolences may be left at Hiers-Baxley.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary