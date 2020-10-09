1/1
Joseph Zappia
1928 - 2020
Joseph Zappia

Feb. 24, 1928 - Oct. 6, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Joseph D. Zappia, 92, of Mishawaka, passed away Tuesday evening, October 6, 2020 at Holy Cross Care & Rehabilitation, South Bend.

Joe was born February 24, 1928 in Mishawaka, to the late Frank and Rose (Fotia) Zappia, Sr.

He was a 1945 graduate of Mishawaka High School and attended IUSB.

Joe owned and operated Little Joe's Liquor Store in Mishawaka. He also worked at Uniroyal, South Bend Bait Company, and the Capri Restaurant. He had several positions with St. Joseph County including the Highway Department and Treasurer's Office. Joe served 12 years on the Mishawaka City Council and 12 years on the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners. He was instrumental in the development of the Capital Avenue Corridor and UP Mall. He received a Sagamore of the Wabash Award from Governor Bayh.

Joe was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church where he was an usher and served on the Parish Council. He belonged to the Italian American Heritage Society, Penn Township Democratic Club and served as Chairman for 12 years, Diloreto Society, Eagles Lodge, and Notre Dame Quarterback Club. At one time he sponsored Little League Teams.

Joe enjoyed collecting coins, stamps, and sports memorabilia. He loved going out to lunch with friends and was a season ticket holder to men's and women's Notre Dame sports.

Joe is survived by a brother, Frank (Thelma) Zappia; a sister, Pam (Sherm) Deal; sisters-in-law, Sara Zappia and Kay Zappia; a brother-in-law, Joe Catanzarite; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Joe was preceded in death by siblings, Dominic Zappia, Tony Zappia, Margaret Saldana, Patrick Zappia, Sr., Rocco Zappia, Mary Catanzarite, and baby Antonio Zappia.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, October 12, at 10:00 am in St. Monica Catholic Church, 222 W. Mishawaka Ave., Mishawaka with Rev. Jacob Meyer officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation is Sunday from 2:00-5:00 pm in Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, 503 W. 3rd Street, Mishawaka, and also Monday from 9:00-10:00 am in church.

Memorials are suggested to St. Monica Church.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Holy Cross for the kindness and care that Joe received.

An online guest book is available at www.goethalswells.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care
OCT
12
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Monica Catholic Church
OCT
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Monica Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care
503 West 3rd Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
(574) 255-1519
