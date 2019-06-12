Josephine A. Paiano



March 19, 1926 - June 11, 2019



PLYMOUTH, IN - Josephine A. “Jo” Paiano, 93, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday morning, June 11, 2019.



Born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on March 19, 1926, Jo was the daughter of Izydor and Mary (Muczek) Zmuda.



Employed at Johnson Bronze Co., it was there that she met James J. Paiano, whom she would marry on July 31, 1948. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, particularly at Christmas. Jo was an amazing Italian cook and loved baking cookies.



Jo is survived by her son, James Paiano Jr. of Plymouth and daughter, Terry L. (Hassan) High; and grandsons, Hassan R. High and Nur S. High. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim, her parents, and her sisters.



Visitation will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. in the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth.



Visitation will continue on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. in the Ed & Don DeCarbo Funeral Home, 3000 Wilmington Road, New Castle, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, June 18 at 10 a.m. in St. Camillus Catholic Church, 314 W. Englewood Ave., New Castle, PA.



Entombment will be in the Castle View Memorial Gardens, New Castle.



Memorial contributions may be given to a local or .



Condolences may be sent to the family through the website: www.johnson-danielson.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary