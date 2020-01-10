Home

Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Holt Delhi Chapel - Holt
5035 W. Holt Road
Holt, MI 48842
517-268-1000
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Holt Delhi Chapel - Holt
5035 W. Holt Road
Holt, MI 48842
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Holt Delhi Chapel - Holt
5035 W. Holt Road
Holt, MI 48842
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Mason, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Mason, MI
View Map
Committal
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery Chapel
Josephine Coscarelli Spaniolo


1923 - 2020
Josephine Coscarelli Spaniolo Obituary
Josephine Coscarelli Spaniolo

August 20, 1923 - Jan. 4, 2020

HOLT, MI - The family of Josephine mourns the death of their beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, & aunt. She was preceded in death by beloved husband Jim & siblings Rosie, Fred, Paul, Pete, Frank, & Mary. She will be dearly missed by children, Charles, Lucy (Mike) McCauslin, Gloria, Victor (Kim), & Natalie; grandchildren, Lia, Angelina (Tyler), Thomas, John (Kim), Sabrina (Adam), & Levi; & 2 great-grandchildren. Josephine was born in Lansing, MI to Lucy (DeRose) & William Coscarelli. After graduating from Lansing Central High School she went to work for the State of MI. She married James W. Spaniolo in 1951 & they soon moved to Cassopolis, MI. She volunteered with Fantastic 4-H Club, Cassopolis Band Boosters, St. Ann's Altar Society, Cassopolis Garden Club, & Cass Co. Medical Care Facility Auxiliary. Funeral Mass is Monday, 11am at St. James Catholic Church, Mason, MI. Visitation is Sun. 2-4 & 6-8 at the Palmer Bush & Jenson Family Funeral Homes, Holt, MI. Visitation continues at the church Monday at 10am. Full obituary is at www.palmerbush.com. Donations to Hospice of Mid-Michigan or Cass Co. Medical Care Facility.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 10, 2020
