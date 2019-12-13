|
Josephine Hughes
March 2, 1943 - Dec. 9, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Josephine Hughes, 76, passed away Dec. 9. She married Phillip Hughes on October 3, 1970, and was the mother of two sons. She received her MS degree in Social Work. In the South Bend area, she worked at the Family & Children's Center, The Waterford at Edison Lakes, and Miller's Merry Manor. She owned the Posey Patch, a flower shop in Roseland, for 15 years. From 2003-2012, she served as Executive Director of the National Association of Social Workers (NASW) - Indiana Chapter. During this time, Josephine advocated to protect both the practice and title of “social work(er)” for those who had the proper education and training, promoting changes to state legislation licensure laws.
Retiring in 2012, she and Phil traveled for five years in the U.S. and visited 50 countries. In 2017, they settled again in Mishawaka. She was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church and enjoyed listening to Father Jacob's sermons. Her interests included growing a beautiful garden, cooking Italian meals for everyone, reading, organic foods, and watching Hallmark movies.
Her Italian heritage was evidenced not only in her fiery, feisty nature, but in her bright, beautiful smile with a soul to match. Her warm and caring spirit carried her through her entire life, touching everyone, even those in the medical field she crossed paths with at the Outpatient Infusion Center and the 10th floor at Memorial Hospital.
Surviving are her husband, Phil Hughes of Mishawaka; sons, Richard (Sarah) Hughes of Mishawaka and Christopher (Michelle Robinson) Hughes of Indianapolis; grandchildren, Arthur and Paige; sister, Ann Burton from Arizona; nieces and nephews; and adopted family, Tim, Julie, Josh, and Lexi Wyatt, and Rebecca Rockers.
Visitation will be held 11a.m.-1:30 p.m., with a 12:30p.m. Rosary by Rev. Jacob Meyer, on Sunday, Dec. 15 at Hahn Funeral Home (505 W. 8th St., Mishawaka, IN 46544) with a Celebration of Life to follow at the DiLoreto Club (914 Division St., Mishawaka, IN 46545) from 2-5 p.m. with remarks around 3pm. A Viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. with a Catholic Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16 at St. Monica Catholic Church (222 W. Mishawaka Ave., Mishawaka, IN 46545).
Memorial contributions can be made to RiverBend Cancer Services, 3516 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN 46615 or the Mishawaka Food Pantry, 315 Lincolnway W., Mishawaka, IN 46544.
To view the full obituary, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 13, 2019