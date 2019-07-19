Josephine M. “Jo” Brekrus



July 7, 1930 - July 16, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Josephine Brekrus passed away on July 16, 2019. Jo was a lifelong resident of South Bend born to the late Mary (Tirotta) and Louis Rodino. She grew up in South Bend's Little Italy neighborhood and was a candy striper as a teen. She graduated from St. Joseph's Academy and later worked at Sailors clothing store. She also worked at Brown Middle School later in life in the lunchroom, cashiering.



In 1955 she married Richard (Doc) Brekrus who preceded her in death in 1990, losing his life as a firefighter fighting an arson house fire. Also preceding her in death were her brothers, Frank and Rocky Rodino; and sisters, Julia Kambol, Catherine (Kate) Agostino Palatin, Rose Rodino, Lena Perry, Theresa Manijak, and Elizabeth (Betty) Marroni.



Jo was a wonderful homemaker. She took great pride in her home and yard. A fabulous Italian cook, she also was a great baker. Her family looked forward to her Christmas cookies and candy. She had a great love of the Christmas season which she especially shared with her grandchildren. We will remember her smile, especially the one when she received her first drivers license at age 59.



Jo is survived by her brother, Louis Rodino of Lakeville; her daughter, Patricia of South Bend who was her faithful caregiver; granddog, Meeko; daughter, Susan (Barry) of Ocala, Florida; grandson, Richard of Jacksonville, Florida; granddaughter, Allison of Ocala, Florida; many nieces and nephews including her very loving Godchildren, Barbara Marroni Pierson and Dan Marroni; and her dear friend and neighbor, Diane Curneal. Visitation will be held at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 2 - 8 p.m., with a Rosary at 4 p.m., and a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Holy Cross Church. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 19, 2019