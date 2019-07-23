Josephine M. Heyse



Dec. 20, 1924 - July 21, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Josephine M. Heyse, 94, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Milton Home in South Bend.



Josephine was born on December 20, 1924 in Antwerp, Belgium to the late Louie and Marie (Keyew) Vandoramel. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Maria Vandoramel of Belgium.



On August 2, 1947 in Belgium, she married John F. Heyse; he preceded her in death on January 30, 1999.



Surviving are her sons, Raymond (Maureen) Heyse of Mishawaka, IN, Paul (Barb) Heyse of Dayton, OH, and Donald Heyse of Mishawaka, IN; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and brother, Gustaf Vandoramel of Belgium.



Josephine worked for Gerber Manufacturing for 14 years before she retired in 1984.



Visitation will be on Thursday, July 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, July 26 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Bavo Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka.



