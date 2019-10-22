|
Josephine Nowak
Feb. 04, 1948 - Oct. 20, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN -
Josephine Ann Nowak, 71, found peace surrounded by her family in the comfort of her home on Sunday, October 20, 2019. She never stopped fighting this illness, until the very end. Josephine was a spirited woman; the type of person to look you in the eye and tell you what she felt. She was strong and fearless; being a single mother, losing a husband, saying goodbye to her sister, and all the ups and downs in-between. Yet, she still fought on. Josephine will be dearly missed as a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She was the most caring woman; she was always there for you, even if you didn't ask her. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Dawn (Brent) Stone; grandchildren, Brandon (Skylar), Desirea, and Colin Stone; and great-grandson Lorenzo. Josephine is now at peace alongside her husband Kenneth Nowak; sister Dorothy (Clarence) Boyer; brothers Donald and Joseph Urbanski; and parents Alex and Blanche (Springer) Urbanski. Visitation for Josephine will take place from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Thursday, October 24, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. A funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Friday, October 25, 2019 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Condolences to Josephine's family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 22, 2019