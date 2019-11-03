Home

Josephine Wegenka Obituary
Josephine Wegenka

April 25, 1939 - Nov. 2, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Josephine Wegenka, 80, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 in Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family. Josephine was born April 25, 1939 in South Bend to the late Thaddeus & Stella (Kroll) Chwalek. Josephine was also preceded in death by two brothers, Richard & Ted Chwalek; and first husband, Matthew J. Jaworski. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Michael Wegenka; along with her children, Christopher Jaworski, Dr. Janelle (John Burnside) Jaworski, Curt Jaworski, Patrice Maughon, and Pamela (TJ) Borton; grandchildren, Jessica Jaworski, Josef Jaworski, Noel Jaworski, Amy (Anderson) Burger, Tyler Burnside, James (Mallory) Jaworski, Gary Jaworski, Michael Jaworski, Hunter Jaworski, Justin Maughon, Paige Ullery, Alexandra Ullery, and Emma Borton; great-grandchildren, Grace, Lilei'ana, and Greyson; sisters, Geraldine (Richard) DeGraff and Claudette (Stanley) Leszczynski; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Josephine retired in 1987 from the Community State Bank, North Liberty, IN. She was a parishioner of St. Casimir Catholic Church where she was a host, usher, and reader. Josephine was an excellent cook and loved the outdoors and traveling. She enjoyed going out West and the U.P. of Michigan where she loved to watch the winter sled dog races, and was even known to ride a few. Florida held a special place in her heart as well as Brown County, IN. However, family was the most important part of her life. Caring for her husband, children, and grandchildren meant everything to her. A Gathering of Family and Friends will take place on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:00 am in St. Casimir Catholic Church, 1302 Dunham St. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Casimir Catholic Church. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019
