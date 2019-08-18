|
Joshua Beechler
April 16, 1986 - August 11, 2019
BUCHANAN, MI - Joshua Adam Beechler, age 33, of Galien, died Sunday, August 11, 2019.
Joshua was born April 16, 1986 in South Bend, Indiana to James and Teresa Beechler.
Joshua loved his two boys. He enjoyed spending time with them and teaching them about his love of the outdoors. He was a great hunter and fisherman. Joshua rode his motorcycle everywhere. He was a hard worker and loved his family.
Joshua will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by two sons, Adam Jaymes and Lucas Isaiah; his mother, Teresa Beechler of Galien; his father, James (Corina) Beechler of Buchanan; grandfather, Harry Beechler of Mishawaka, Indiana; two brothers, Matthew Beechler of La Porte, Indiana and Jonathan Beechler of Elkhart, Indiana; one stepbrother, Austin Holdren of Buchanan; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Paul and Anna Geminder, and Isabella Beechler.
Family and friends will gather Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 p.m. at Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 106 Ash Street East, Three Oaks. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home.
Joshua's remains will be laid to rest in Galien Township Cemetery at a later date.
The family prefers contributions be made in Joshua's memory to the family for his sons.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019