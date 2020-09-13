Joshua John Rhoton



Feb. 2, 1990 - Sept. 11, 2020



KALAMAZOO, MI -



Joshua John Rhoton, age 30, of Kalamazoo, died unexpectedly of natural causes at his home on September 11, 2020. He was born February 2, 1990, in Mishawaka, Indiana, the son of Mark Rhoton and Maureen Protsman. Josh was a graduate of Mishawaka High School where he loved playing baseball. He went on to play baseball at Lake Michigan Community College, where he met Katie Knuth. On May 3, 2013, she made him the “luckiest man” when they married. They were blessed with two beautiful children, Adalynn “Sweets” and Brayson “Boomer”. Josh was a loan officer with Kalsee Credit Union in Kalamazoo. He enjoyed playing with his friends on a team in the Kalamazoo Wiffle Ball League. His family includes his wife, Katie Rhoton, and his children, Adalynn and Brayson Rhoton; his parents, Maureen Protsman and Mark (Janet) Rhoton; his parents-in-law, Rob and Jodie Knuth; his grandmother-in-law, “Nana” Sandy Raber; his brothers and sisters, David Rhoton, Kati Rhoton, Sammy Mikulyuk, Lexi Mikulyuk, Esther (Tyler) Tower, Victoria Caldwell, Janet Caldwell, Andrea (Josh) Dale; his sister-in-law, Courtney (Matt) Hamilton; his nephew, Trevor; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Patricia and James Rhoton. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held. Monetary donations may be given to the Rhoton family in lieu of flowers. A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends at a later date. To view Josh's personalized guestbook please visit www.langelands.com.





