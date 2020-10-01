Joshua McLean
Walker
Nov. 16, 1970 - Sept. 27, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN -
Joshua McLean Walker, 49, passed away on September 27, 2020, in Mishawaka, Indiana after a brief illness.
Joshua was born on November 16, 1970, in Austin, Texas to William and Victoria (McLean) Walker. He is preceded in death by his father.
On May 22, 1993, he married Paula Kocsis in Mishawaka, IN. He is survived by his mother, Victoria; wife, Paula; daughters, Felicia (Blake) Parker of Crawfordsville, IN and Marissa (Tyler) Gruler of Mishawaka; grandchildren, Silas Gruler and Bryant Gruler; and brother, Joey Walker of Colorado.
Joshua was self-employed as a financial advisor at Walker Financial Service.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 10:00 am-12:00 pm at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 West 8th Street, Mishawaka, IN with a Funeral service to follow at Noon, Pastor Bob Vale officiating. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka.
Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, social distancing will be enforced and masks required.
To leave the family an online condolence please visit www.hahnfuneralhome.com
