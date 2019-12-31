Home

Titus Funeral Home-Warsaw
2000 E. Sheridan
Warsaw, IN 46580
574 267-3104
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Titus Funeral Home-Warsaw
2000 E. Sheridan
Warsaw, IN 46580
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Titus Funeral Home-Warsaw
2000 E. Sheridan
Warsaw, IN 46580
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Titus Funeral Home-Warsaw
2000 E. Sheridan
Warsaw, IN 46580
Joshua T. Archer

Joshua T. Archer Obituary
Joshua T. Archer
June 23, 1987 - Dec. 29, 2019
FORT WAYNE, IN - Joshua T. Archer, 32, of Fort Wayne, passed away on
Sunday, December 29, 2019 at home. He was born on June 23, 1987 in Fort Wayne and was a graduate of Manchester University. He was employed by Parkview Behavioral Hospital and had a heart for helping others. Above all, Josh treasured and adored his children and his family - to him family and friends meant the world.

Josh is survived by wife, Jessica Archer; two children, Rowan and Tobias Archer; parents, Jeff and Erin Archer; brother, Avery Archer (Christine); sister, Abigail Archer (Koradon Eby), two nephews, a niece, and his maternal grandmother, Dolores Hazlett. Those who preceded Josh in passing include his maternal grandfather, paternal grandparents, and three uncles.

A Life Celebration is planned through Titus Funeral Home, 2000 E. Sheridan Street, Warsaw where friends may gather for visitation on Friday, January 3 from 1 to 3 p.m. and again from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Rob Seewald of Leesburg United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow in Leesburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention
Program, PO Box 644, Westminster, CO 80036. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 31, 2019
