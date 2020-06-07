Josiah Dwayne Roldan
June 3, 2020 - June 3, 2020
NILES, MI - Josiah D. Roldan was born into Heaven on June 3, 2020, at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, Angel Roldan Zabala and Rachael Yocum; grandmother, Elia Zabala; grandmother, Cynthia Schram; grandfather, Mick Schram; and his siblings, Kylie Yocum, Isaiah Roldan, and Elijah Roldan.
Josiah has been cremated and will be with his family for eternity.
Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.