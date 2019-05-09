Home

Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
Feb. 25, 2019 - May 5, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Josiah Z.P. Taylor, 2 months, residing in Mishawaka passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. He was born on February 25, 2019 to Tattianna Davis and Garry Taylor Jr.

Josiah was a “mama's boy” and loved to sleep with his mom. He was a “daddy's boy” too. His father said this: “he was an amazing baby, he was more like a best friend than a son. We were really close and knowing that he's gone makes me feel like I lost my best friend, but I vow to stay strong for him and accomplish any goal I have.” He was very much loved. Josiah was a fighter but was always happy and could brighten your day. He thought that he was older than he really was. Josiah is survived by his parents; sister, Abella-Marie Davis; maternal grandmother, Gamma Amber of Rolling Prairie; paternal grandparents, Docia and Garry Taylor Sr. of South Bend; great-grandparents, Vicki Davis of Mishawaka and Ronald Davis of South Bend; three aunts, Ryleigh Wood of Rolling Prairie, Veatrice Sanders of South Bend, and Tamara Butler of South Bend; and two uncles, Victor Hernandez and Christian Hernandez. Funeral Services for Josiah will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home - River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615. Friends may visit with the family from 12:00 - 2:00 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to SIDS Center of Indiana, 1810 Broad Ripple Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46220. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 9, 2019
