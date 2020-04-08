Home

Josie Graham


1928 - 2020
Josie Graham Obituary
Josie Graham

Feb. 28, 1928 - March 29, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Mrs. Josie Mae Graham passed from this life at the age of 92 on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., in her residence.

Josie Mae was born in Oliver, Georgia on February 28, 1928 to the union of James and Roselee (Young) Best. She moved to South Bend, Indiana from Savannah, Georgia and married Charlie Graham in 1965. Charlie preceded her in death on May 9, 2018.

Charlie and Josie could always be seen together. She became a member of Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church where Charlie was, and they were members of BTU and also sang in the Senior Choir. They were members of the Choral Union and two of the original members of The Bus Fellowship, which was organized at Greater St. John under Virginia and Thomas Randles. Josie worked in the Hospitality Industry as a salad girl.

Josie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and daughter, Betty Jean White.

She is survived by sisters, Helen Johnson of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Mattie Suggs of Bridgeville, DE; sisters-in-law, Wauline Graham of South Bend, IN, Annie Moore of Cincinnati, OH, and Willa Best of Melbourne, FL; stepdaughter, Toni Graham; grandsons, Charles Graham and Randall Lewis of South Bend, IN, along with other grandchildren in Savannah, GA; and caregivers, Juanita and Larry Harvell.

Josie expressed the desire to be cremated and due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, there will be no service at this time. A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date.

Alford's Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. You may go to our website to leave messages of condolence: alfordsmortuuaryinc.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 8, 2020
