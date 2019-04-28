Josie Vega Repczynski



Feb. 26, 1933 - April 25, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Josie Vega Repczynski, 86, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in the Creekside Terrace Nursing Facility surrounded by her loving family. Josie was born February 26, 1933 in Elsa, Texas to the late Mauricio and Susie (Arizpe) Vega. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Judy Blad; son, Randy Repczynski; and siblings, Lupe Lopez, Edina Martinez, Manuel Lopez, Candy Rodriguez, and Angel Alvina. On August 28, 1976 Josie married Arthur Repczynski; he survives along with their children, Tony (Charlotte) Blad, Tina (Michael) Tabler, Dorthey Simon, Gene (Tasha) Blad, Daniel (Dawn) Blad, and Donald Reygaert; stepdaughter, Lori (Lonny) Johnson; sister & brothers, Elva Camero, Max Vega, Mauricio Vega, Joe Vega, Helen Jackson, and Emma Castineira, 18 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, and special friend, Sister Emmanuel. Josie loved to fish, cook, travel, and take long sightseeing car rides. In addition to making tamales with her family! Visitation for Josie will be held 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM Monday, April 29, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., with a Funeral Service to begin at 12:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the organization of your choice. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary