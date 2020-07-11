Joy A. Andexler
May 5, 1929 - June 30, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Joy Alberta Andexler, 91, of Mishawaka, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Trailpoint Village in South Bend.
Joy was born May 5, 1929 in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Joseph Allen and Pearl Rosevene (Colley) McKinley. She was saved and “born again” at the age of twenty-four.
On October 16, 1970, in Northfield, Ohio, she married Raymond Andexler. He would precede her in death on May 29, 1979.
Joy was a home healthcare aide employed by Elkhart General Hospital and Interim Agency, retiring in 2011 after more than twenty years of service. She was a member and incredibly involved with Hillcrest Baptist Church. She taught Sunday school and the women's Bible study group. She also taught a Bible study at the apartment complex where she lived. Joy also used to make baby kimonos for a Christian hospital in Bangladesh.
Surviving are her children, Arch Paul (Valerie) Milani of South Bend and Trudi Lynn Andexler of South Bend. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Ben (Lori) Milani, Lucas Milani, Markeisha Andexler, and Nathaniel Andexler, and 5 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and three siblings.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend, Indiana, with Rev. Mark Black officiating.
Inurnment will take place at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Services, 922 East Colfax Avenue, South Bend, Indiana 46617.
Online condolences may be directed to the Andexler family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.