Joy G. Griggs



Jan. 16, 1939 - June 9, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Joy G. Griggs, 80, of Decatur, Michigan, passed away on June 9, 2019, and she is now in the presence of her Lord. She was born on January 16, 1939 to Thomas and Arlene (Stephens) Ragle in Rector, Arkansas. On September 26, 1957, Joy married Clifford Griggs and he survives. Joy enjoyed painting with oils, building furniture, sewing, upholstery, and cooking and baking for her family. She also trained parakeets and horses, helped on the family farm, and was co-owner of G Group, a plastering and stucco business. Joy was a hard worker and excelled at everything she did. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Clifford; her children, Timothy L. (Norma) Griggs and Tamara (Randy) Scott; and two grandchildren, Charlie and Clayton Griggs. She was preceded in death by her parents. Friends and family will be received on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 4-8 PM in the Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, IN 46561. A Funeral Service in Joy's honor will be on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 2 PM with calling one hour prior in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola, IN. To leave an online condolence or sign the guest book, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary