Joy Ruth Weaver
April 17, 1964 - Dec. 23, 2019
NILES, MI - Joy Ruth Weaver, 55, passed away on Monday morning, December 23, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN. She was born on April 17, 1964 in South Bend to James W. Paxton and Margaret Cossey both of whom preceded her in death.
Joy is survived by her sons, Jacob (Samantha) Weaver of Mishawaka, IN and Jordan Weaver of Niles, MI; four grandchildren, Zain, Tucker, Maisy, and Lincoln; sisters, Donna Thompson of South Bend IN and Karen (John) Yoder of Breman, IN; nieces & nephews, Jamie (Michelle Law) Paschke, Keenan (Gina) Paschke, Amy (David) Barhydt, Arin (Dan) Holt, and Neiko (Jason) Rust; twelve great-nieces & nephews; two great-great-nieces; and several in-laws, cousins, friends, and students. In addition to her parents, Joy was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Weaver as well as her brother, James “Butch” L. Paxton.
Joy was employed as a bus driver for thirty years at Brandywine Public Schools in Niles, MI. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also loved going on long car rides with no particular destination in mind!
A Celebration of Joy's life will be held from 2:00-6:00pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Brandywine Elementary School, 2428 S. 13th Street, Niles, MI. A private interment of ashes will be held at a later date at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019