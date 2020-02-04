|
|
Joyce A. Motz
Jan. 19, 1939 - Jan. 31, 2020
ELKHART, IN - Joyce A. Motz, 81, of County Road 2, Elkhart, Indiana, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 in Elkhart, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 19, 1939 in Patterson, New Jersey to Charles and Olive (Davis) Hope both of whom preceded her in death along with a daughter, Valerie Hope. Joyce retired in 2010. She was the owner of a cleaning service. She is survived by her children, Victoria DeCraene, Jack Motz, and Jill (Brian) Rose, all of Elkhart. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; two stepchildren, Kathy and Kari Motz; and a sister, Judy (Marlin) Thompson of Boonesmill, Virginia along with her nieces, Tammy, Lori, and Lisa. There will be a Celebration of Life service held on Saturday, February 8, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at the Kane Masonic Lodge #183 F &AM, 931 Industrial Pkwy., Elkhart, Indiana 46516 with food and drinks all night.
Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana is assisting with the arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 4, 2020