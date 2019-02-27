Joyce Ann Nowicki



Feb. 14, 1948 - Feb. 21, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Joyce Ann Nowicki (Updike), 71, died Thursday, February 21, 2019, surrounded by her family.



Joyce was known to always have a smile on her face and would fill the room with laughter and light. She was an avid gardener, loved music, baking, and following politics. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren, followed closely by her pets. Her most recent pet was Kitty the puppy. She was very fortunate to be surrounded by many wonderful family members and friends throughout her life.



Joyce was born February 14, 1948, in LaPorte, Indiana, to Ellis and Marion (Ganser) Updike, who preceded her in death. Joyce grew up in Mishawaka, Indiana, and was the youngest of four siblings: Diane (James, deceased) Paczkowski; Eileen Updike; and Lee (Jean) Updike. She was predeceased by her sister Eileen.



Joyce raised her family in South Bend, Indiana. She is survived by her four children: Matthew (Michelle) of Chicago, Illinois; Diane of Evanston, Illinois; Joseph of Grand Rapids, Michigan; and John (Robin Ann) of Palatine, Illinois. Also surviving are her five grandchildren: Natalia, Cristian, Adam, Jack, and Ava. The recent news of a sixth grandchild on the way by John and Robin filled Joyce with joy.



Joyce graduated from Mishawaka High School and earned a computer science degree from Indiana University at South Bend. She worked in finance and information technology after college. She finished up her career working as an IT recruiter.



After retiring, Joyce moved to Palatine, Illinois, to be closer to her children. She lived the past several years at St. Joseph's Home for the Elderly, where she had many dear friends and loved being a part of their community.



Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., Central Time, at the St. Joseph's Home for The Elderly Chapel, 80 West Northwest Highway, Palatine, Illinois 60067. There will be a wake beginning at 9:30 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Joseph's Home for The Elderly Little Sisters for the Poor, 80 West Northwest Highway, Palatine, IL 60067.