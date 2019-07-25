Home

Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
Burial
Following Services
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens
Osceola, IN
Joyce C. Lanning


1930 - 2019
Joyce C. Lanning Obituary
Joyce C. Lanning

Jan. 7, 1930 - July 21, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Joyce C. Lanning, 89, of Mishawaka, IN, passed away at 1:39 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019 in her residence. Joyce was born on January 7, 1930 in Bridgman, MI, to Gale and Dora (Burtzlaf) Gring.

On February 28, 1952 in Mishawaka, Joyce married George H. Lanning. George preceded Joyce in death on March 10, 1988. Joyce is survived by her children, Lance J. Lanning, Gale L. (Charlene) Lanning, Jean M. (Kevin Braunsdorf) Boddy, and Linda L. Lanning; five grandchildren, Natalie Grybiene, Noelani Burchfield, Abbie Lanning, Meigan Lanning, and Matt Lanning, seven great-grandchildren; and one sister, Jane (Joe) Mollo.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Lucille Geisler and her husband Bob, Gail MacLean and husband Rod; and one brother, Jim Gring.

Joyce was a graduate of Mishawaka High School and a member of the Mishawaka Alumni Association, and she was active with the PTA with Mishawaka Schools, Camp Fire Girls, and Cub Scouts

Visitation for Joyce will be on Saturday, July 27, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, where Funeral Services will start after visitation at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Rodney Wright will officiate the services with burial to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola, IN.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 25, 2019
