Joyce E Kretz
Aug. 21, 1931 - Jan. 24, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Joyce E. Kretz, 88 years old, passed away on Friday morning, January 24, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Mrs. Kretz was born on August 21, 1931 in Toledo, OH to the late Charles E. and Eva L. (Laberdee) Zattau. She has lived in South Bend since 1969. On April 22, 1972 in South Bend, Joyce and William H. Kretz, Jr. were united in marriage. Her husband preceded her in death on December 31, 2014. Mrs. Kretz retired in 2001 after 27 years as a legal secretary for Attorney George Herendeen.
Mrs. Kretz is survived by her three stepchildren, Dr. Kathleen (Thomas) Osborn of Grand Rapids, MI, Steve (Bonnie) Kretz of Perrysburg, OH, and James (Victoria) Kretz of Hummelstown, PA; six grandchildren, Mike (Lindsey) Kretz, Brian Kretz, Benjamin (Erica Shand) Osborn, Christopher (Brandy Austin) Osborn, Alyssa Kretz, and Kevin Kretz; and three great-grandchildren, Tatum, Henry, and Sloane Kretz. Mrs. Kretz was preceded in death by her two sisters, Betty Michelson and Lucille French; and her six brothers, Charles, Robert, Donald, Richard, Frederick, and Jack Zattau.
A private memorial service will be held. A private burial will take place at Fort Custer National Cemetery, Augusta, MI where she will be interred next to her husband. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, South Bend is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Joyce E. Kretz may be donated to the . The Kretz family would also like to thank Dee for all the help and loving care she provided Joyce. Online condolences may be offered to the Kretz family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020