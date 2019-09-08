|
|
Joyce Gregory
Feb. 14, 1930 - Sept. 5, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Joyce Gregory, 89, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Elkhart General Hospital. Joyce was born on February 14, 1930 in Rockford, IL as the daughter of David and Verna (Palmer) McDaniel. On June 4, 1949 in Valparaiso, IN she married Richard “Dick” Gregory; he preceded her in death on May 15, 2008. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, Richard, Wayne and Jerry McDaniel.
Surviving Joyce are her three sons, Dick (Yvette) Gregory, Dan (LeAnn) Gregory, and Matt (Nancy) Gregory; six grandchildren, Christopher (Christina) Gregory, Jill Wilson, Kimberly Gregory, Breeana (Ryan) Wallick, Corey (Becky) Gregory, and Ciara (Nicholas) Chase; and seven great-grandchildren, Ella, Evan, Brently, Ireland, Madelyn, Teagan, and Lincoln.
Joyce attended Valparaiso University where she joined the Delta Theta Tau sorority. After raising her children she enjoyed working for law and accounting firms as a clerk. Joyce loved to garden and knit, and every year made new family members and friends knitted stockings for Christmas. She also played the piano which she then taught her grandchildren to play. Her true passion was spending time with her family. She enjoyed visiting the family cabin on Flint Lake and took her grandchildren on trips all over the country. Joyce was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church.
Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, September 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka and one hour prior to the service at Christ the King Lutheran Church. A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 12 in Christ the King Lutheran Church, South Bend. Memorial contributions may be made in Joyce's name to Christ the King Lutheran Church, 17195 Cleveland Rd., South Bend, IN 46635 or to Christ Child Society of South Bend, PO Box 1286, South Bend, IN 46624, which is dedicated to the clothing of all children and infants in need.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019