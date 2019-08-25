|
Joyce Irene Coppens
July 11, 1937 - August 20, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Joyce Irene Prickett Coppens, 82, passed away Tuesday evening, August 20 at her home in Jacksonville, FL. She was born July 11, 1937 at Mishawaka's St. Joseph's Hospital to Ward and Margaret Prickett. She graduated from Mishawaka High School and married Richard H. Coppens, also a Mishawaka High School graduate on December 31, 1954.
She is survived by her son, Randy Coppens (Gail) from St. Petersburg, FL, and son, Ryan Coppens from Jacksonville, FL. She also had two grandsons, Ryan and Evan; five great-grandchildren, Ashleigh, Alyssa, Donovan, Bella, and Winter, several nephews and a niece, as well as her companion, her cat, Mindy.
She is pre-deceased by her father, Ward D. Prickett, her mother, Margaret H. Prickett, her older sister, M. Carolyn Prickett Gutman, her brother-in-law, Phillip E. Gutman Sr., and her younger sister, Marilyn K. Prickett Ellsasser.
Joyce had an extraordinary work ethic and owned several businesses throughout her lifetime. She started a children's clothing store in Mishawaka called The Village Boutique; she and her husband were co-owners and operators of Idlewild Lodge, a fishing resort in Marcell, MN; and she started Artfelt Designs, an artisan gift shop that she operated in Fort Myers, FL. Joyce also spent many years working for Expo Marketing in Ft. Myers as a sales and customer service representative.
She liked to travel, was especially fond of going to the movies, and really loved the cats she adopted over the years.
There will be a graveside service held at the Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka on Monday, September 9 at 1:00 pm. Reception information to be provided at service.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019