Joyce J. Poland
Jan. 14, 1941 - Nov. 25, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Joyce J. Poland, 79 years old, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in South Bend. She was born January 14, 1941 in South Bend to the late Stephen C. and Florence J. (Swartz) Wentland. On September 10, 1960 in South Bend, Joyce was united in marriage with Jay Poland, the love of her life for 40 years before passing away in 2000.
Joyce was a lifelong resident of South Bend and a parishioner of Sacred Heart. Joyce worked many jobs throughout the years, ending at Notre Dame as a phone operator, prior to retirement. In her retirement, she enjoyed her family and friends. She looked forward to the morning crossword puzzle with her best friend, Marge Smith, whom she met while living in Walnut Grove. Joyce enjoyed her girlfriend outings and get-togethers to catch up on their families. Joyce loved gardening and also meeting with her Rosary club on Wednesdays.
Joyce is survived by her daughters, Melissa (Tim) Murdock of Tampa, Florida and Melinda (William) Lawecki of Granger, Indiana; her son, Stephen J. (Tina) Poland of Osceola, Indiana; and her grandchildren, William N. and Benjamin J. Lawecki, and Stephen J. and Joshua L. Poland. Joyce was preceded in death by her loving husband Jay and her parents, Stephen and Florence Wentland.
A time for friends to visit with family will be from 11:00am-12:00pm on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Sacred Heart Parish Center located on St. Joseph's Lake on the campus of the University of Notre Dame. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately. Graveside services and burial will take place at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Notre Dame, Indiana. The family is asking for everyone to please adhere to the guidelines in place for COVID-19. Palmer Funeral Home-Bubb Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Contributions in memory of Joyce J. Poland may be offered to American Cancer Society
, 130 Red Coach Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545; or American Heart Association
, 300 S. Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606.
