Joyce Kaminski
Oct. 23, 1941 - Oct. 6, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Joyce L. Kaminski, 78, of South Bend, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. She was born October 23, 1941 in St. Joseph County, Indiana to Stanley & Leona (Komasinski) Holewinski.
On August 11, 1962 in South Bend, Indiana she married Clarence J. Kaminski. He survives along with two children, Brian (Julie) Kaminski of Noblesville, IN and Debbie (Steven) Gray of Valparaiso, IN; three grandchildren, Brandon (Vanessa) Kaminski, Andrea (Ashley Roush) Kaminski, and Eric (Alyssa) Kaminski; and a great-granddaughter, Chloe Kaminski. Also surviving are her six furry friends, Toby, Bella, Louie, Frisco, Lexi, and Baylee. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Joyce was a 1959 graduate of St. Joseph High School in South Bend. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church, a volunteer at Healthwin Specialized Care in South Bend, and an avid Notre Dame girls basketball fan. She also enjoyed interior decorating, going shopping, and spending time at Juno Lake on the pontoon boat, but most of all she loved to be with her loving family.
Joyce was employed as an office manager for State Farm Insurance for 37 years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 52473 SR 933, South Bend, IN 46637. Fr. Stephen LaCroix will preside. Friends may visit with the family starting at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday up until the start of the Mass at 2:00 p.m. Face masks are required. Cremation has taken place and Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with her care. Funeral services will be streamed online at https://youtu.be/FQgjjJ_7Yqs
.
Memorial contributions may be given to Heart to Heart Hospice of Mishawaka, 620 W. Edison Road #122, Mishawaka, IN 46545.