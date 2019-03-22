Home

Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Joyce “Joy” May Green

Feb. 13, 1937 - March 18, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Joyce “Joy” May Green, 82, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Michealsen Health Center in Batavia, IL after several weeks of compassionate care from the team at Harbor Light Hospice.

Joy was born on February 13, 1937 in South Bend to Vertis Franklin and Helen (Bella) Murphy. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Terry M. Colt, her parents, and a sister, Carol Schmiegel. Surviving are her daughter, Kathleen Weis (Jim) Welday of Batavia, IL; son, William (Maria) Weis of Easton, PA; granddaughter, Jennifer Welday of Chicago, IL; sister, Lucille (Frank) Dolgos of Mishawaka, IN; and nephews, Mike Dolgos of Indianapolis, IN and Ken Dolgos of Bradenton, FL.

Before retiring, Joy was a supervisor in the jewelry department at Kohl's in Mishawaka for over a decade. She enjoyed playing euchre and spending time with family and friends. Most importantly, shopping sprees with her sister and daughter.

Visitation will be held at Hahn Funeral Home in Mishawaka from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, with a Memorial Service to follow at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at https://www.pancan.org/.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 22, 2019
