Joyce Miers



May 21, 1932 - May 21, 2019



ELKHART, IN - Joyce Lorene Miers passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, her 87th birthday, at Elkhart General Hospital. Joyce was born in Elkhart on May 21, 1932 where she lived her entire life. She attended Elkhart High School before marrying the love of her life, Charles Miers, in 1950.



Joyce deeply loved her entire family and was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles; son, John; her parents, Mervin and Lorene Truex; and three brothers, Donald, Wayne, and Glen. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Young and husband, John; her son, James Miers and wife, Jennifer; and brother-in-law (“son”), Bill Miers. She has three grandsons, Paul (Cara) Young, Benjamin (Courtney), and Anthony (Kacy) Miers; and twin great-grandsons, Max and Toby Young; as well as sisters, Virginia, Betty, and Lois; brothers, Sonny and Walter (Barb); brother-in law, Don (Sue), and countless very special cousins, nephews, and nieces.



Joyce worked in the insurance profession, first at Old Reliable Insurance Agency, then Tower Insurance Agency, and finally at TCU Insurance Agency until her retirement at age 75. Joyce was a faithful, decades-long member of St. John's Episcopal Church (her church family). The Church was her passion. She was an active member of the choir but especially loved being a member of St. John's Altar Guild.



She was a lady of many interests; among them were volunteering (March of Dimes and PTA), cooking, baking, golf, sewing, and gardening. Joyce was a person who thoroughly loved dancing and danced her way to her final days. A willing volunteer with an upbeat spirit, she was always ready to help others with food and money. She had a fun sense of humor and could laugh herself and others to tears. But what her family and friends might remember most is her complete love for all children.



A celebration of Joyce's life will be held on Tuesday, May 28 at 10:30 AM at St. John's Episcopal Church, 226 W. Lexington Ave., Elkhart, IN 46514. A reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church Altar Guild Fund. Her final resting place will be alongside her husband Charles at Rice Cemetery, 400 James St., Elkhart, IN. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary