Joyce Miller



August 18, 1927 - Feb. 25, 2019



NILES, MI - Joyce Miller, 91, of Niles passed away at her house with her family by her side on Monday, February 25, 2019.



Joyce was born on August 18, 1927 in Niles to the late Thurston and Ardella (Evick) Gentry.



On April 15, 1951, she married Theodore ‘Ted' Miller who survives.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Jean Gentry; brothers, Frank and Jarrell; and her son-in-law, Keith Kirkdorfer.



She is survived by her husband Ted; their children, Pam (Elgon) Ellisof Brimley, MI, Joe (Lillie) Miller of Arlington, TX, and Cindy Kirkdorfer of Edwardsburg, MI; grandchildren: Aaron, Aarick, and Landon (Maggie) Asmus; Brian, Larry, and Jeff Ellis; Cameron (Karla) Mendenhall and Brooke Mendenhall; and Daniel, Kayla, and Rachel Miller; great-grandchildren: Brandon, Myah, and Garrett Asmus; Kadin and Samuel Goetz; Nathan and Cole Krupp; Dylan and Colten Mendenhall, Jackson Caram, Nick (Christina) Ellis, Kassie Ellis, and Brooke (Aaron) DePalma; great-great-granddaughters, Ophilia and Penelope DePalma; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.



Joyce graduated from Central High School in Niles in 1945. She then worked at a mushroom factory in Niles and Kawneer. From there she worked for Spiegel Catalog doing phone survey research. Joyce sold Chicago Sun Times over the phone and worked in the office of Thiesen-Clemans Oil Company. From October 1966 until September 1993, she worked for Simplicity Pattern Company in the Discard Department. Her last nine years there she worked in the Discard Department. Joyce continued to keep busy after her retirement by doing demonstrations at Walmart.



Joyce loved to sew. Over the years, she has sewed hundreds of lap robes and baggies for walkers and has donated all of them to nursing homes. When she was younger, she loved to go camping. More recently she enjoyed playing Dominos, word searches, jig saw puzzles, and reading. Joyce really loved being a member of Calvary Chapel Church.



Visitation for Joyce will be on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 10:00am - 11:00 am in Calvary Chapel, 53494 Fir Road, Granger, IN. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 am at the church. Burial will take place in Silverbrook Cemetery, Niles. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary