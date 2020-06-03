Joyce N. Monhaut
July 24, 1942 - May 31, 2020
BREMEN, IN - Joyce N. Monhaut, age 77, formerly of Bremen, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Brownsburg Meadows Assisted Living in Brownsburg, Indiana. Joyce was born on July 24, 1942, in South Bend, Indiana, the daughter of Alfred and Florence (Landuit) Maenhout. Joyce graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1960. She worked as an executive secretary for Periodical Publishers. Joyce met B. Patrick Monhaut in 1962 at a Rural Youth event. The two fell in love and were married on May 11, 1963, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Granger, Indiana. Pat and Joyce moved into a home in Bremen, Indiana, and made Bremen their residence for 57 years. In February of 2020, they moved to Brownsburg, Indiana, to be closer to their daughters in the Indianapolis area. Joyce loved her family and was a dedicated stay-at-home mom for thirteen years, raising her three daughters while volunteering at the church and at the Bremen Elementary School. In 1977, she started working at Bremen Public Schools as a teacher's aide and eventually became a certified para professional. The favorite part of her job was working with the children. Some of her former students have stayed in touch with her for years. She retired in 2008. Joyce was a devoted member at Saint Dominic Catholic Church. For approximately 20 years she held the volunteer position as the CCD Director and/or taught 7th Grade religious education. She also served on many committees. In addition, she faithfully participated in the Mass as a Eucharistic minister. In her free time, Joyce was an avid reader and loved going to the Bremen Library. She read thousands of books. Joyce and Pat loved to play cards with family and friends. For years they played Euchre with friends that they had known since they were young. They also enjoyed camping and went on many adventures with family and friends. One special camping excursion was with their grandchildren. Those who were age 5 and older would spend a weekend camping with Grandma and Grandpa. This was so special and such a big deal to turn 5 for their grandchildren. Joyce cheered on the Fighting Irish and worked at a concession stand at the Notre Dame home games. For years she participated as a member of various bowling leagues and won the state championship in 2005. She was a loving, caring, joyful person who hosted several family events. She loved to laugh and have fun and was someone that a friend or a family member could turn to when needed. Family, friends and those whose lives she touched loved her dearly. Joyce will be missed. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, her grandson, Eric Schaefer, and her sister, Jean (Chet) Hastings. Surviving her are her husband, Patrick Monhaut of Brownsburg; three daughters, Beverly (Robert) Kent of Brownsburg, Laura (Robert) Schaefer of Zionsville, and Sharon (Gregory) Stump of Prospect; seven grandchildren: Ross, Allison, & Grant Kent; Adam & Ryan Schaefer; Hayden & Jordan Stump; two brothers, Alfred Maenhout and Richard (Dena) Maenhout; two sisters, Janet (Dan) Spencer and Judy Kuczka; and 18 nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 9:30 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 803 W. Bike St., Bremen, Indiana, on Friday, June 5, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church followed by a burial in Bremen Cemetery. The pallbearers will be Joyce's grandsons. Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St Rd 331, Bremen is handling the arrangements. Social distancing and face masks are required. In preference to flowers, donations may be made to St. Dominic Catholic Church Bremen, Indiana https://osvhub.com/st-dominic-bremen/funds or Alzheimer's Research & Prevention Foundation https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.