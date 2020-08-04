Joyce Smigielski



July 18, 1950 - August 2, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - A damp summer rain fell on South Bend Sunday morning, when Joyce Ann Smigielski, surrounded by dearest loved ones, took her final breath after 70 virtuous years on earth.



She leaves behind a parade of friends, family, and coworkers all of whom would attest that she worked hard, put others first, and gave selflessly of her time. She believed wisdom came not from age but from experiences, and the people you help along the way.



Joyce was a jill of many trades. She worked as a bookkeeper, a housekeeper, a seamstress, and an office manager. But she also was the mom who sewed prom dresses for her daughters' friends and neighbors' daughters.



She ran a home daycare, and owned the Bed'n'Breakfast Registry, which was like an AirBNB for Notre Dame visitors, before the internet. These were just a few accomplishments of a humble soul who made it her mission to serve fellow South Benders and anyone else with whom she came in contact.



Born July 18, 1950, in Lansing, Michigan, to Leo and Christena DeNeve, an immigrant and first-generation American from Belgium, Joyce graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1968. In 1970, she married her Caveman sweetheart, Henry Catalino. Together they raised two children, Tricia Catalino of Las Vegas, Nevada and Tammie Catalino Traub of Bremen, Indiana. They eventually divorced but would remain close friends.



Joyce married the love of her life, Mack Smigielski, on July 4, 1997, and the fireworks between them never stopped. For nearly 12 years, they worked together serving the Notre Dame community in a variety of professional capacities. Most exciting and fulfilling for Joyce was working as part of the football game and special events management team. Stationed in the press box with binoculars and a radio, she was the eye in the sky at Notre Dame Stadium, where she kept the Fighting Irish family and visitors safe by guiding ushers through the crowds from above to deal with overly rowdy fans or medical emergencies.



More than just a Notre Dame employee, Joyce particularly loved the Lady Irish basketball team. She was an inaugural season ticket holder, and named her two cats Muffet and Ivey.



Other family to survive her include sister, Alene Klopfenstein of North Liberty, Indiana; stepchildren, Beverly (and Darrell) Chapman of South Bend, Peggy Sue (and Gale) Maupin of Peoria, Arizona, and Mac (and Kym) Smigielski of Yorkville, Illinois; grandchildren, Alycia Brown of South Bend, Candice (and Scott) Shembarger of Buchanan, Michigan, Kayla (and Joshua) Ashburn of South Bend, Taylor (and Jon) Nicoletti of Chicago, Illinois, and Erin, Jaida, and Mac Smigielski of Yorkville; great-grandchildren, Ariella Fumarolo of South Bend, and Maddex, Blakely, and Ryder Shembarger, all in Buchanan; sons-in-law, Michael Traub of Bremen and Dan Michalski of Las Vegas; and the cousin who was like her brother, Dave (and Cindy) Haeck of Wilmington, North Carolina.



Groups that were extremely important to Joyce's life include the American Legion Post 357 Auxiliary, the West Lakes Property Owners Association, and the Michiana Corvette Club. In her battle with cancer, Joyce was particularly appreciative of the oncology nurses at Memorial Hospital and her Notre Dame family.



A Memorial celebration will be held on Thursday, Aug. 6, from 4pm-6:30pm, with service to follow at 6:30 at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to the Harper Cancer Research Institute at the University of Notre Dame.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store